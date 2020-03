Forrest Combs Sr., 96, of Statesville, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.

He was born Tuesday, September 11, 1923 in Iredell County. He retired from JC Steele & Sons after more than 48 years of service. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II.

There are no formal arrangements at this time.

