Free student lunches set weekdays, Mar. 17-30

Any child ages birth to 18 years will be eligible for meals. The meals will be available weekdays, 10 AM – 1 PM, beginning Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, March 30, at the seven locations listed below:

• Alexander Central High School

• East Alexander Middle School

• Hiddenite Elementary School

• Stony Point Elementary School

• Taylorsville Elementary School

• West Alexander Middle School

• Wittenburg Elementary School

Alexander County Schools is providing the meals. The school system established a “grab & go” style student meal, encouraging those picking up the meals to remain at the pick-up table to reduce the potential transmission of the Coronavirus. Any child ages birth to 18 years will be eligible for meals. Unlike the summer feeding program, the federal government provided a waiver that allows parents to pick up the meals to take home to their children.

The locations are determined by the USDA guidelines for eligibility. Additional information and details regarding the student meal program provided by ACS Child Nutrition Department will be posted on the school sytem website as they start this service and work to refine the process.