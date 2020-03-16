Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center closes for remainder of month

Leaders at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announced Monday that the facility will be closed for remainder of month.

“The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will be closed until April 1, 2020,” stated Donna Gant Latham, Executive Director. “At that time we will reassess. It is our desire to keep staff, members, and the public safe due to recent developments concerning Covid19. All classes and events scheduled to take place at the Lucas Mansion and the Educational Complex will be postponed. We will honor deposits in rescheduling of rentals and will be contacting individuals who have paid for classes and events. Unfortunately, this includes our Adult Art Exhibit and Competition as well as the Meet the Artist Reception. We will update our website and social media channels as information becomes available.”