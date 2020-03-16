YMCA to close all facilities thru March 29

After much thoughtful consideration for the health of our members, staff, and community as a whole, the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina will temporarily close all facilities effective March 16 through at least the end of the business day on Sunday, March 29.

“As we navigate these challenges ahead, please know that we never make a decision to close Y facilities in haste,” said Stan Law, President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. “The health, safety, and well-being of our members, program participants, and staff is of the utmost importance in these unprecedented and ever changing circumstances. And in an effort to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus, we feel this is the most socially responsible decision to make for our communities and our neighbors.”

During our temporary closure that also adheres to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order that mandates no public gatherings of more than 100 people, the Y will work closely with local officials, emergency agencies, school systems, and health care organizations to support our community. “These are unprecedented times and we are in uncharted waters,” said Law.

“We are working with local officials to see how the Y can be a resource to those that need it most. It is also our intention to resume all normal in-branch YMCA of Northwest North Carolina operations as soon as it is safe for our members, staff, and program participants. We know how much our YMCA and the membership and programs we deliver mean to our members and program participants, and how important they are to overall community health. In the meantime, we look forward to offering some virtual wellness options, as well as some activities to do with your children and as a family.”

