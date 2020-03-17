COVID-19: Taylorsville leaders announce restrictions on Town property use

Due to recommendations by the CDC, all Town owned or leased properties may only be used for food sales or distributions in a pack and go nature and emergency services.

This includes but isn’t limited to the Hospital Property, Matheson Park, and Town Park. No yard sales, flea markets, races, festivals, mass gatherings, ball practices or games, concerts, etc. are allowed until further notice.

At this time, the playground at Matheson Park is still open, but all park shelters are closed for use. Town staff will not be taking any reservations for shelter use at this time. Reservations for park shelters and mass gathering events already made will be evaluated on a week to week basis, based on the CDC recommendations at that time.

Touching on a subject mentioned in the March 13, 2020 press release, Town leaders ask that Town water and sewer customers utilize other payment methods besides coming in to make payments. The drop box is located at the end of the Town Hall parking lot, closest to BB&T Bank. Please use a check or money order when mailing in payment or placing payment in the drop box. The Town staff do not recommend using cash for either payment method. Customers can also access the online payment service through the Town website, www.taylorsvillenc.com. Also on the website, under the button for online payments, customers will find instructions on how to use the online payment services.

Until further notice, brush and limb pickup will be on Mondays only and landfill items will be picked up Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. There will be no pickup on Fridays! Trash and recycling pickup through Republic Services will remain on a normal schedule.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the public’s health is our top priority. Hopefully, the virus threat passes soon and we will all be able to go back to the normal life with services we have grown accustomed to having. In the meantime, we must rally together as a community to take the precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s wellbeing. Thank you for understanding,” stated Town Manager David Odom.