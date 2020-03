************

ROCKY SPRINGS COMM. BUILDING FUNDRAISER YARD SALE – Sat., April 18, 7 a.m. until. Food, drinks, indoor / air conditioning, seating, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, tools, shoes, clothing, jewelry, and more. Vendor spaces available. Call 828-234-2927 for more info. Located at 4679 Rocky Face Church Rd, Hiddenite.