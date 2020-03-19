Register of Deeds announces changes



Scott H. Hines, Register of Deeds for Alexander County, released the following statement March 19, 2020:

Because of the emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, I am employing some temporary changes at the Alexander County Register of Deeds (RoD) office to keep the citizens and my staff safe. First, if you are sick, have a cough, fever, or trouble breathing, please stay home and recover.

If you require RoD business, if possible, make your requests online or remotely. In office, we are open under our normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, but through restricted access to the Services Center where our office is located. Customers will find the following changes at the RoD:

Customers are urged to use online request forms for obtaining certified copies of vital records (birth, marriage, and death certificates) at https://alexandercountync.gov/rod/docs/Vital-Records-Application.pdf and mailing the request in to our office. The RoD staff processes mail orders daily and will return them the same day via mail. In-office requests will be handled by appointment only by calling (828) 632-3152. Only the party requesting the record will be allowed in to our office to minimize social contact.

The same is true for couples wishing to get marriage licenses. Please call for an appointment, then fill out our online marriage application, which can be found on our marriage license webpage at https://www.alexandercountync.gov/rod/marriage-license.php, before coming into the office. Please, only the couple wishing to get the license can come into the office. No attending family members can come in.

We urge those needing to record property or other documents to use electronic means. Our primary vendors for this are Simplifile and CSC. Please contact us at (828) 632-3152 for information regarding this process. If you must record in-person, we ask that you make an appointment by calling our office and only the person making the recording come in. To search RoD public records online visit: https://www.alexandercountync.gov/rod/index.php and click on “Search Online Records.”

The safety of Alexander County citizens and the RoD staff are paramount. If you need more information, please call 828-632-3152 or visit the RoD website at www.alexandercountync.gov/rod.