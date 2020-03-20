Alex. School Board grants emergency powers to Supt.

During a virtual (online) meeting held Friday, March 20, 2020, the Alexander County Board of Education unanimously passed a Resolution to Grant Emergency Powers to the Superintendent.

The document stated that “the Board of Education finds that the current state of emergency requires that the Superintendent be granted greater flexibility to respond quickly and appropriately to the evolving crisis” due to COVID-19.

This measure grants to the Superintendent some temporary powers to address the COVID-19 emergency, including:

• Authority to temporarily waive such Board policies or provisions of Board policies as the Superintendent shall deem necessary to comply with guidance from appropriate health or governmental authorities or necessary for other effective response;

• Authority to take any lawful actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education, to provide for the health and safety of students and employees, or to respond to direction from appropriate health and government authorities; and

• Authority to enter into contracts without board approval for any dollar amount necessary for the purchase of materials, equipment, supplies, or services for sanitation, cleaning, technology, or other needs directly related to the COVID-19 emergency situation, provided such action is consistent with all applicable State and Federal laws.