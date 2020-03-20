Apple Blossom Festival Cancelled

Gina Kay Honosky, Executive Director of the Taylorsville Apple Festival, Inc., has announced the organization will not hold its 2020 Apple Blossom Festival this spring.

“With sad hearts, we have decided that we must CANCEL the May 2nd, 2020 Taylorsville Apple Blossom Festival,” said Honosky. “We will miss seeing all of you this Spring! We believe that we must do our part during these trying times while we navigate through the Covid-19 Pandemic. We must practice social distancing for the foreseeable future so we will take this time to organize and prepare for our 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival in the Fall on October 17, 2020. Let us all pray for one another as we weather this storm of life together. We will leave you with these words until we meet together again this Fall: “(Isaiah 41:10) So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.'”