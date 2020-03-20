First full day of Spring brings 80°F + By Editor | March 20, 2020 | 0 The Spring Equinox occurred at 11:50 p.m. on March 19, making Friday, March 20, 2020, the first full day of spring. Temperatures soared into the 80s in Taylorsville today. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts No COVID-19 cases in Alex, but 16 being tested are under quarantine March 20, 2020 | No Comments » NC Forest Svc. announces COVID restrictions March 20, 2020 | No Comments » Apple Blossom Festival Cancelled March 20, 2020 | No Comments » Alex. School Board grants emergency powers to Supt. March 20, 2020 | No Comments » Soil & Water Conservation District Awards postponed March 20, 2020 | No Comments »