NC Forest Svc. announces COVID restrictions

In response the the COVID-19 outbreak and Executive Order 116, the North Carolina Forest Service is taking measures to assist in protecting its employees, area families, and communities.

Due to public safety and in support of social distancing, effective at noon on Friday, March 20, 2020:

• All burn permits will be issued online only;

• No special use permits of any kind will be issued in person at State Forests or other NCFS locations;

• All N.C. Forest Service office locations and/or facilities will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice; and

• State Forests remain open to the public; however, amenities will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice, including offices, education and visitor centers, restrooms, and picnic shelters.