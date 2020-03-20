No COVID-19 cases in Alex, but 16 being tested are under quarantine

As of 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, Alexander County still has zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. However, there are 16 COVID-19 tests for which County officials have not yet received results. Those 16 households are under quarantine, according to a CODE RED telephone message transmitted by County officials.

Most County offices remain closed to the public. You can contact staff by phone or email to schedule an appointment. In addition, County parks remain closed. The best advice is to stay at home as much as possible, practice good hygiene and handwashing, and maintain social distancing.

Leaders are closely monitoring the situation and will keep the public updated via the CODE RED telephone alert system and on the County website, alexandercountync.gov.