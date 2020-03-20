Soil & Water Conservation District Awards postponed
The Alexander Soil & Water Conservation District Board has decided to postpone the 2020 Annual Awards Banquet at this time, said Pamela Bowman, Education Coordinator/Administrator for the District.
“We will not be holding it on April 28th due to the logistics of the current situation with schools, restaurants, etc. We hope to be able to hold the banquet sometime in May, but we are not setting a proposed date at this time. The Alexander SWCD Board meets again on April 9th. At that time, we will evaluate the current status of schools, our office restrictions, restaurants, etc. and will make a decision on whether to schedule a new date or cancel the banquet for this year,” said Bowman.
“I truly hope we will be able to have the banquet to honor the students and teachers that participated this year. However, if it turns out that we cannot hold an in-person banquet at this time, we will still be awarding checks, plaques, and ribbons to the students that were invited to the banquet: 1st place school winners and county level 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners,” Bowman added.