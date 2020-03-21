Gary Leonard Killian, Sr., 67, of Mocksville, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Gary was born December 24, 1952, in Catawba County, the son of the late Donald Leonard Killian and Elsie Iona Decker Killian. He was a truck driver and of the Lutheran faith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include two daughters, Goldie Killian of Denver, and Chelsea Beamon of Mocksville; his son, Gary Killian, Jr. of Mocksville; three sisters, Doris Lail, Karen Smith, and Patricia Oliver; and two brothers, Donald Killian and Kelly Killian, all of Catawba County.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.