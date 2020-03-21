Tonya Lanee Allen, 47, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her residence.

Tonya was born July 15, 1972, in Iredell County, the daughter of Helen Harmon Watson of Hiddenite and the late Kirby Steve Allen.

Tonya had worked as a CNA and was of the Baptist faith.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Coy and Emmalee Allen; and her maternal grandparents, Harvey Otis and Dimple Davenport Harmon.

Including her mother, Helen Harmon Watson, and step-father, Foy Lee Watson of Hiddenite, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, CJ Allen of the home, and Steven Hale of the home; her brother, Steven Dale Allen and wife Sonya Beach Allen of Taylorsville; nieces, Kandace Allen and Kallie Allen; nephew, Kaine Allen; great-nephew, Zayden Allen; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Steven Hamm and Rev. Ronnie Allen will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681 to help the family with final arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Allen Family.