Alexander COVID-19 update Mar. 23

As of March 23 at 2:00 p.m., Alexander County continues to have zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus). A total of 28 people have been tested for the virus, with 11 tests being negative. There are currently 17 pending tests, with those households under quarantine.

Tests are being administered at the Alexander County Health Department and local doctor’s offices, with Urgent Care of Mountain View in Taylorsville now testing as well.

NC Governor Cooper and state officials held a press conference today regarding the signing of an executive order adding measures to help prevent the spread of the virus. At the press conference, it was announced that North Carolina Public Schools will have no in-person instruction through May 15. In addition, mass gatherings of more than 50 people are banned. Effective Wednesday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m., the following businesses will close: gyms, health clubs, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, barbershops, massage therapists, sweepstakes parlors, and other similar facilities. Grocery stores will remain open, and restaurants will continue offering take-out and delivery.

The North Carolina Dept. of Motor Vehicle License Plate Agency, located at 85 E. Main Ave, Taylorsville will close at the end of the business day on Wednesday March 25. Our tentative plan is to re-open on Monday April 6 at 9:00. Please continue to follow any updates on this radio station or at www.alexandercountync.gov

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 33,404 cases of COVID-19 in the country with 400 deaths. About half of the cases nationwide are in New York State. In North Carolina, there are more than 300 cases with zero (0) deaths. There are zero (0) confirmed cases in Alexander County; however, there are cases in neighboring counties including Iredell, Catawba, Lincoln, and Gaston. Roughly half of North Carolina’s counties have reported at least one confirmed case, with Mecklenburg County having 80 cases to date.

So far, 80% of patients experience a mild form of the illness, which can include a fever and pneumonia, and many of these cases require little to no medical intervention.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The public is encouraged to stay at home if possible, practice good hygiene and handwashing, and maintain social distancing.

Unless otherwise instructed by their local health department, patients with COVID‐19 who are not hospitalized should remain isolated at home until one of the following conditions is met:

At least 72 hours have passed since recovery, which is defined as no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and, at least seven (7) days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

OR

Resolution of fever without the use of fever‐reducing medication), and improvement in respiratory symptoms (such as cough and shortness of breath), and two (2) negative test results conducted on specimens collected at least 24 hours apart.

To learn more about COVID-19 (coronavirus) in North Carolina, visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc.