Blanch Erline Allen Jones, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence.

Born April 15, 1938, daughter of the late James and Jamie Teague Allen, Blanch was a member at Liberty Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Randy Allen, and significant other, James Abernathy.

There are no formal funeral services planned. Inurnment will be with the family. Her guest book and memorial folders will be available for a few days in the lobby of Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, if anyone would like to come by and show their condolences to the family during normal business hours.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.