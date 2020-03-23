COVID-19 Schools update, Mar. 23
COVID-19 UPDATE (March 23) from Alexander County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner:
“Earlier today, Governor Roy Cooper and the Department of Public Instruction announced that North Carolina Public Schools will be closed through May 15. Although the executive order stated all “in person” instruction will be suspended, schools will continue to provide remote learning and/or work packets to our students and we will continue to provide meals for our students.
“Parents were cautioned not to treat this as an extended break, but to start or continue a routine with their children including a set bedtime schedule, planning outdoor activities while keeping social distancing in mind, and to engage children in remote learning as much as possible.
“Teachers and school staff will continue to be in contact with students and parents as this mandate continues. Also, the state board voted to request a waiver for required testing and accountability to be waived for the rest of the school year. I will update you as we know the response to this request.
“These messages are posted on the district’s website along with links to ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. You can also text COVIDNC to 898211 for alerts and news. Remember it is very important to stay home as much as possible. Wash your hands often. Cough into your elbow. Throw used tissues into the trash immediately and clean your hands with sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
“If you need any kind of support during this time, please contact your child’s school and the appropriate staff will work with you.
“Thank you and stay well!” Dr. Hefner concluded.