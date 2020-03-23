COVID-19 Schools update, Mar. 23

COVID-19 UPDATE (March 23) from Alexander County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner:

“Earlier today, Governor Roy Cooper and the Department of Public Instruction announced that North Carolina Public Schools will be closed through May 15. Although the executive order stated all “in person” instruction will be suspended, schools will continue to provide remote learning and/or work packets to our students and we will continue to provide meals for our students.

“Parents were cautioned not to treat this as an extended break, but to start or continue a routine with their children including a set bedtime schedule, planning outdoor activities while keeping social distancing in mind, and to engage children in remote learning as much as possible.