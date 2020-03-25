LEGAL NOTICES

************

INVITATION FOR BID NOTIFICATION

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments seeks bid proposals from agencies capable of providing services to residents age 60+ for fiscal years July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2022, through the Home and Community Care Block Grant.

To review the service by County, State/Federal Funds, and required match, please visit www.wpcog.org and click the news link “Area Agency on Aging – INVITATION FOR BID NOTIFICATION – HCCBG Bidders Conference (Webinar)” A cash or in-kind match is the responsibility of the service agency.

Interested parties are required to attend a bidder’s conference webinar at 10:00 am on April 3, 2020. Reservations for the webinar must be made no later than April 2, 2020. To register please go to www.wpcog.org

For more information, contact Tina Miller at 828-485-4212 or tina.miller@wpcog.org

mar25-20c

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO. 20-SP-7

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF THE DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY YVONNE SCHKERIA PARSONS, an unmarried woman, Recorded in Book 557, Page 2006, Alexander County Registry

DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED: The Deed of Trust being foreclosed is that Deed of Trust executed by YVONNE SCHKERIA PARSONS, an unmarried woman to Jay B. Green, Trustee, dated July 10, 2012 and recorded in Book 557, Page 2006 in the Alexander County Registry of North Carolina.

RECORD OWNERS OF THE REAL PROPERTY:

The record owner of the subject real property as reflected on the records of the Alexander County Register of Deeds not more than 10 days prior to the posting of this Notice is Yvonne Schkeria Parsons.

DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF SALE: The sale will be held on April 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the door of the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

PROPERTY TO BE SOLD: The following real property to be sold “sight unseen” together with any improvements is located in Alexander County, North Carolina and is believed to have the address of 378 Parsonsville Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681 and is otherwise more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake on the Western edge of the Little River Road and 380 feet North of the most Northeast corner of the Rob Parson land, and running West perpendicular to said road along the Bell Parson line 150 feet to a stake; thence North parallel to said road along the Bell Parson line, 100 feet to a stake; thence East perpendicular to said road along the Bell Parson line 150 feet to a stake on the Western edge of said road; thence South along said road, 100 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

PIN: 3841 23 4615

Property address: TBD Parsonville Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Included is a 2012 Clayton SCHU manufactured home bearing serial no. ROC726179NC.

TERMS OF SALE: Pursuant to the provisions of N.C.G.S. §45-21.10(b) and the terms of the Deed of Trust, any successful bidder may be required to deposit with the Trustee or Clerk of Superior Court immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit to be determined by the greater of 5% of the bid or $750.00. Unless the Substitute Trustee agrees otherwise, the successful bidder will be required to tender the “full purchase price” so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders to him a Deed to the property or attempts to tender such Deed, and should the successful bidder fail to pay the full amount, then the successful bidder shall remain liable as provided for in N.C.G.S. §45-21.30. By submitting your bid, you agree that the “full purchase price” shall be defined as the amount of bid plus the Trustee’s commission as defined in the subject Deed of Trust plus the costs of the action, unless the Trustee agrees otherwise. For example, if the amount of bid is $20,000.00 and the trustee’s commission is defined in the subject Deed of Trust as 5% of the gross proceeds of the sale, then the “full purchase price” shall equal $21,000.00 plus the costs of the action. A tender of Deed shall be defined as a letter from the Trustee to the successful bidder offering to record the Deed upon receipt of full purchase price as described herein and listed in said letter. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason such as a bankruptcy filing, the sole remedy of the successful bidder is the return of the deposit. As to any manufactured home, the following shall apply: Any not considered real property is being foreclosed pursuant to N.C.G.S. §25-9-604, if necessary; there is no warranty that any is actually located on the subject tract; and there is no warranty given by the Substitute Trustee as to whether said home is real property or personal property. The sale will be made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, assessments, restrictions and easements of record, if any.

ADDITIONAL NOTICE: Take notice that an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Take further notice that any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale dates contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. This notice further states that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 25th day of February, 2020.

THE GREEN LAW FIRM, P.C.

Jay B. Green

Attorneys for Deidre D. DeFlorentis, Substitute Trustee

908 E. Edenton Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Telephone: 919-829-0797

Facsimile: 919-829-0799

apr1-20c

Public Notice

The public please take notice that the public hearing scheduled for April 7, 2020, in the Council Chambers of Town Hall has been cancelled. Please also note that the work session scheduled for April 14, 2020, in the Council Chambers has also been cancelled until further notice.

Thank you

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

apr1-20c

19 SP 122

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Thomas Wayne Grubb and Angela Dawn Grubb, dated July 3, 2013, recorded on July 3, 2013 in Book 566, Page 2088 of the Alexander County Public Registry conveying certain real property in Alexander County to A. Grant Whitney, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for Movement Mortgage, LLC.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on March 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Beginning at an existing 1-1/4” flatbar, said 1-1/4” flatbar being located adjacent to the northern right-of-way of Bennett Road, SR 1675, said existing flatbar being the southwest corner of the property of Stacy Little as shown by Deed recorded in Book 43 at Page 116 of the Alexander County Registry, said 1-1/4” flatbar also being the southeast corner of the property of Benjamin F. Patterson as the property of Patterson is shown by Deed recorded in Book 304 at Page 945 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the common boundary line with Patterson North 40 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 80.19 feet to an existing 1/2” rebar found in place; thence North 75 degrees 31 minutes 56 seconds East 169.08 feet to a new iron set; thence South 75 degrees 46 minutes 24 seconds East 20 feet to an existing axle found in place; thence North 38 degrees 42 minutes 47 seconds East 93.92 feet to a magnetic nail set adjacent to NC Highway No. 90; thence with the right-of-way of NC Highway No. 90, South 49 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds East 126 feet to a magnetic nail set; thence with the right of way of SR 1675, Bennett Road, South 72 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West 300 feet to an existing 1-1/4” flatbar, the point and place of beginning, containing 0.49 acres according to survey of Wesley G. Fox, Registered Land Surveyor, for Olin G. Moore and Donna M. Moore.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 8170 NC Highway 90 E, Stony Point, NC 28678; PIN: 0000351

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, PLLC, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30, if the highest bidder at the sale, resale, or any upset bidder fails to comply with its bid upon the tender of a deed for the real property, or after a bona fide attempt to tender such a deed, the clerk of superior court may, upon motion, enter an order authorizing a resale of the real property. The defaulting bidder at any sale or resale or any defaulting upset bidder is liable for the bid made, and in case a resale is had because of such default, shall remain liable to the extent that the final sale price is less than the bid plus all the costs of any resale. Any deposit or compliance bond made by the defaulting bidder shall secure payment of the amount, if any, for which the defaulting bidder remains liable under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to any and all superior liens, including taxes and special assessments. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Thomas Wayne Grubb and Angela Dawn Grubb.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.29, in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination [N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.16(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC,

Substitute Trustee Attorney

Aaron Seagroves, NCSB No. 50979

W. Harris, NCSB No. 48633

5550 77 Center Drive, Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28217

PHONE: 980-201-3840

File No.: 19-44414

Shakira Jordan

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, PLLC

5550 77 Center Drive, Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28217

980-201-3840

mar25-20c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #20-1

TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, April 2nd at 7pm in the Alexander County Services Center Conference Room (151 W. Main Ave), the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Conditional Use Permit located in the vicinity of property owned by you. The Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Taylorsville Town Council to either approve or deny this project.

CUP Application 20-1 is for approximately 5 acres of property owned by John Walser and is located on Macedonia Church Rd. at the intersection of Old Landfill Rd. The proposed development is a 56 unit multi-family apartment complex.

The public will also take notice that on Tuesday, April 7th at 5:30pm in the Taylorsville Town Council Chambers (67 Main Ave. Dr.) the Taylorsville Town Council will hold a public hearing to consider this application.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave, Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

apr1-20c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

John P. Sigmon and Krystal S. Teague, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Co-Executors of the Estate of Patsy R. Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 11th day of March, 2020.

John P. Sigmon and Krystal S. Teague

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

apr8-20c

19 SP 87

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Keith MacArthur Harding and James Franklin Wilson to Atty Jason Ralston, Trustee(s), which was dated April 11, 2006 and recorded on April 11, 2006 in Book 494 at Page 835, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on April 3, 2020 at 11:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lot 36 and containing 0.95 of an acre as shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 7 at Page 175, Alexander County Registry, and entitled, “Deerfield Estates, Phase 5,” and to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

Also included herewith is that certain 2003 Craftmade manufactured home bearing serial number C02444ABGA, which is permanently affixed to the real property described above.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 53 Deerfield Estates Lane, Stony Point, NC 28678.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Keith MacArthur Harding.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 17-08003-FC02

3-25-20c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave. ) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-2.

Rezoning Application #20-2 for 1 parcel of land (approximately 3.06 acres total) owned by Farmers Oil Inc. (Specifically Tax PIN# 3779703886). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

mar25-20c

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

18SP85

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY EDWARD A. JOHNSON AND KIMBERLY L. JOHNSON DATED MARCH 17, 2005 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 479 AT PAGE 2234 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on April 3, 2020 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Edward A. Johnson and Kimberly L. Johnson, dated March 17, 2005 to secure the original principal amount of $152,000.00, and recorded in Book 479 at Page 2234 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 1088 Goble Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636, Tax Parcel ID: 0013352, Present Record Owners: Edward Johnson and Kimberly Johnson

And Being more commonly known as: 1088 Goble Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Edward Johnson and Kimberly Johnson.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is March 13, 2020.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

10-001094

mar25-20c

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Roger Dale Nance, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2020.

DANIEL DALE NANCE

6480 Ridgeview Circle

Granite Falls, NC 28630

CRYSTAL LYNETTE RIESE

165 Duncan Hill Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr8-20c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jerry Steve Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2020.

STEPHANIE C. POPE

5410 Old Mountain Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

apr8-20p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Kenneth Lee Austin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2020.

SHARON I. AUSTIN

9334 US Hwy. 64-90 West

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr1-20p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

20-E-0062

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Darrell Ray Jonas late of Alexander County, North Carolina, are hereby notified to present them to Carrie Ann Bowman Jonas as Executor of the decedent’s estate, in care of Sanford Law Firm, PC, PO Box 2424, Matthews, NC 28106, on or before the 9th Day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the above named Executor.

TR Sanford II,

Attorney for the Administrator,

Sanford Law Firm, PC,

PO Box 2424, Matthews, NC 28106

Bar No. 37758

executor

apr1-20c

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Luther M. Cline, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 11, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 11th day of March, 2020.

Ricky L. Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF LUTHER M. CLINE

4685 Rink Dam Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Mark Lee Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF LUTHER M. CLINE

130 Walk About Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Steven Paul Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF LUTHER M. CLINE

195 Isaac Creek Drive

Hickory, NC 26801

Terry M. Taylor, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

executor

apr1-20c

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Patsy R. Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2020.

JOHN P. SIGMON

2905 Blankenship Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KRYSTAL S. TEAGUE

2748 23rd Ave. Ct. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr1-20p