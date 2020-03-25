Mar. 25: No COVID-19 cases yet in Alexander

As of Wednesday morning, March 25th, Alexander County continues to have zero (0) confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus). A total of 40 people have been tested for the virus, with 17 tests being negative. There are currently 23 pending tests, with those households under quarantine.

Tests are being administered at the Alexander County Health Department and local doctor’s offices, with Urgent Care of Mountain View in Taylorsville now testing as well.

In a conference call Tuesday with state officials, new guidelines advise those with mild symptoms such as fever and cough to contact their doctor, who will most likely advise them to stay home and recover there unless symptoms worsen, at which time they should contact their doctor to arrange for treatment. Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and possibly hoarseness and/or a diminished senses of smell and taste.

NC Governor Cooper and state officials held a press conference on March 23 regarding the signing of an executive order adding measures to help prevent the spread of the virus. At the press conference, it was announced that North Carolina Public Schools closures are extended until at least May 15. In addition, mass gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. Effective Wednesday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m., the following businesses will close: bingo parlors, bowling alleys, ice skating rinks, indoor exercise facilities (gyms, yoga studios, and martial arts facilities), health clubs, indoor pools, live performance venues, movie theaters, roller skating rinks, spas, sweepstakes lounges, video game arcades, barber shops, beauty salons, hair salons, manicure/pedicure providers, massage parlors, nail salons, and tattoo parlors. Long-term care facilities shall restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel.

Additionally, county leaders announced the North Carolina Dept. of Motor Vehicle License Plate Agency, located at 85 E. Main Ave, Taylorsville, will close at the end of the business day on Wednesday, March 25. The tentative plan is to re-open on Monday, April 6, at 9:00 a.m.

Alexander County Emergency Services is taking an additional measure to protect as many first responders as possible. To help, 911 Communications will only dispatch medical first response agencies to cardiac arrests, motor vehicle collisions, and at the request of an EMS Unit already on the scene of a call. This change will be reevaluated on April 3 or sooner should conditions dictate.

All Alexander County parks and most County offices are closed to the public.

The Alexander County Senior Center will be closed to the public.

• Alexander County DSS Congregate Meal sites are closed; however, meals will still be delivered.

• The Alexander County Library is closed for patrons; however, all three branches will be staffed to provide curbside book/movie delivery and utilization of the book drop at the back door. Due dates have been extended through April 1.

• The Alexander County Services Center is closed to the public; however, tax payments can be made using the drive-thru and other departments can be contacted by phone for assistance.

Alexander County Register of Deeds office is by appointment only. For property document recording, vital records, marriage licenses, notary oaths, etc., please call ROD office at (828) 632-3152.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 33,404 cases of COVID-19 in the country with 400 deaths. About half of the cases nationwide are in New York State. In North Carolina, there are more than 300 cases with zero (0) deaths. There are zero (0) confirmed cases in Alexander County; however, there are cases in neighboring counties including Iredell, Catawba, Lincoln, and Gaston. Roughly half of North Carolina’s counties have reported at least one confirmed case, with Mecklenburg County having 80 cases to date.

So far, approximately 80 percent of patients experience a mild form of the illness, which can include a fever and even pneumonia. Many of these cases require little to no medical intervention.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The public is encouraged to stay at home if possible, practice good hygiene and handwashing, and maintain social distancing.

Unless otherwise instructed by their local health department, patients with COVID-19 who are not hospitalized should remain isolated at home until one of the following conditions is met:

1. At least 72 hours have passed since recovery, which is defined as no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and, at least seven (7) days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

OR

2. Resolution of fever without the use of fever–reducing medication), and improvement in respiratory symptoms (such as cough and shortness of breath), and two (2) negative test results conducted on specimens collected at least 24 hours apart.

To learn more about COVID-19 (coronavirus) in North Carolina, visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc.