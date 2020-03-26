Woman dies in house fire on March 26

(Updated March 26, 4:57 p.m. to reflect corrected address of fire scene.)

A woman is confirmed dead following a house fire in the early morning hours on Thursday, March 26, according to a County press release.

According to Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle, emergency personnel were dispatched at 4:49 a.m. to a structure fire at 125 H&H Lane in the Bethlehem Community. This is located off B and S Lane, off Bethlehem School Road.

Bethlehem, Wittenburg, and Ellendale fire departments and Alexander County EMS responded to the fire. The fire marshal, sheriff’s office, and State Bureau of Investigation remain on the scene.

Earle said positive identification of the victim will be determined following an autopsy. He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The home was a total loss.