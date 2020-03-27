Alexander Co. Commissioners give COVID-19 update

This message was released from the Alexander County Board of Commissioners on Thursday evening, March 27, 2020:

“We understand that these are unprecedented times as we deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus, and that’s why we declared a State of Emergency on March 17th. We hope this action increased the awareness of the virus and helped everyone focus on ways to contain the spread. We are fortunate to have no confirmed cases in Alexander County as this virus continues to spread rapidly in other parts of the state, nation, and world. We’ve all heard the major ways to avoid contracting the virus, such as good hand washing, staying at home as much as possible, and social distancing. Of course, Alexander County is observing the restrictions and guidance imposed by Governor Roy Cooper, which include having no gathering with more than 50 people plus the closure of some of our small businesses. We understand that these restrictions are difficult for our business community and our citizens as well, but we urge you to maintain a positive attitude and adhere to these rules.

“This coronavirus is a very serious issue, and we all need to work together to contain the spread of the virus. In addition to following the Governor’s mandates, Alexander County is also following the guidance and advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as well as our local Health Department and Emergency Services personnel. As your Commissioners, we hope that we will not have to impose any further restrictions on our citizens and businesses, but if COVID-19 significantly affects our county in the coming weeks, some tough decisions may become necessary. Please know that any action taken will not be done without much discussion and deliberation as our number one priority is your health, safety, and welfare. We are Alexander County, and we will emerge even stronger. Thank you all for being responsible citizens and doing what is best for our great county.”