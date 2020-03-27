Greenway modifies Flex Route bus service

Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, Greenway Public Transportation will modify the current transportation services the transit authority offers to fit the needs of the community in this extraordinary time. Greenway is committed to safe transportation for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To that end, these reduced hours will become the standard hours of route operation until further notice for the fixed route and flex route services:

Catawba Fixed Route: 8:45 a.m. to 5:24 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Burke County Flex Route: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Taylorsville Flex Route: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

The fixed routes and the rapid demand van service should be used for essential trips only: life-sustaining trips to dialysis, grocery store, prescriptions and medical, essential personnel going to work.

Greenway Public Transportation continues to serve the counties of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba with high-quality and customer-focused service. Please call Greenway Public Transportation at 828-465-7634 or go to www.mygreenway.org for contact information as well as route maps and service updates.

Persons showing signs or who state that they are sick should follow Centers for Disease Control and local public health department safety guidelines to protect everyone’s health.

For information about the current COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina, please call the North Carolina COVID-19 Hotline at 1-866-462-3821. Additionally, NC 2-1-1 is a hotline for assistance with local resources.