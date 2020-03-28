Foy Lee Watson, 75, of Mt. Wesley Church Road, Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.

Foy was born July 24, 1944, in Davie County, the son of the late Bethal Frank Watson and Helen Messick Watson.

He was a US Army veteran and was of the Baptist faith. He had worked as a mechanic. He owned and operated his own mechanic shop in Statesville. He loved his family and really enjoyed being around people. He just enjoyed life.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Tonya Allen.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Helen Harmon Watson of the home; a daughter, Melissa Poole and husband Geoff of Easley, South Carolina; a son, Marty Watson and wife Tonya of Greenville, South Carolina; a step-son, Dale Allen and wife Sonya of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Wesley and Mollie Poole, Adam and Ashlynn Watson, Steven Hale, CJ Allen, and Kandace, Kallie and Kaine Allen; great-grandchildren, Evy Watson and Zayden Allen; four sisters, Nancy Garris, Carol Byrd, Louise Cockerham, and Peggy Campbell; four brothers, Don, Tim, Al and Bill Watson; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Nebo Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Steven Hamm and Pastor Shane Watson will officiate. The body will lie-in-state at Adams Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. until Noon.

Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

