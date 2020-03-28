Margaret Flynn Quinn, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on March 28, 2020 at Catawba Memorial Hospital.

Born to the late Lloyd Thomas and Emma Sneed Flynn, Margaret was a member at Oakwood Baptist Church in Bethlehem. During her working career, she was a knitter in the hosiery industry. Margaret enjoyed the outdoors, going everywhere she could in her wheelchair “legally”. She catered to everyone and loved visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard P. Quinn, four brothers, and three sisters.

Those left to cherish the memories of Margaret include a son, Leonard E. Quinn, Sr; grandchildren, Margaret E. Quinn (John Nelson), Leonard E. Quinn, Jr, Tonya N. Quinn (Bamn Shell), Emma M. Quinn, and Cindy L. Quinn (Daniel Corriher); a brother, George C. Flynn; a sister, Faye Causy (Robert); 10 great-grand-children, Kianna, Tyson, David, Laney Quinn, Ethan Nelson, Bryan, Alexis, Riley Fox, and Sara and Jacob Corriher; along with a number of nieces and nephews. Margaret also leaves behind a number of special beloved friends that were just like family, Phyllis Quinn and Roger, Thomas and Mary Penn, their children, Chelsea and Courtney, also Billy and Jeremey Mash, Betty Brown, and Robin and Chris Fox.

The family has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Inurnment will be announced by Alexander Funeral Service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

