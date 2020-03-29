Margie Chapman Presnell, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020.

Born September 13, 1935, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Jenna Barnes and the wife of the late Robert Wayne Presnell. She was a lifelong member of Liledoun Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member and Sunday School teacher for many years. She never missed a ball game for one of her grandchildren.

Survivors include her two sons, Danny and wife Kathy Presnell, and Brent and wife Sharon Presnell; four grandchildren, Kasey (Andy) Bolick, Chad (Jessica) Presnell, Brooks (Natalie) Presnell, and Destry (Aleshia Adair) Presnell; 12 great-grandchildren, all of Taylorsville; two brothers, Claude Barnes and the late Dale Barnes; four sisters, Mary McGlamery, Kaye Tester, Jean McGlamery, and Betty Barnes; sister-in-law, Bonnie Teague; and brother-in-law, Hall Teague, all of Taylorsville; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers: Pat Icenhour, Amanda Hager, Crystal Barlowe, Amber Walker, Jackie Beal, and Morgan Smith along with all the caring staff at Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be conducted by Jason Payne. The family will gather at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House @ 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Alexander Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements for the Presnell Family.

