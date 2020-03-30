Taylorsville Town Hall update on COVID-19

With Governor Cooper’s statewide Stay at Home Order going into effect today, March 30, at 5 p.m., the Town of Taylorsville leaders have released the following overview of changes to Town owned/leased properties and services, due to COVID-19:

Facilities

Matheson Park — All park shelters, restrooms, and playground are closed until further notice. No prior reservations are being accepted at this time and no new reservations are being taken. If you currently have a reservation for an upcoming date, please contact Town Hall (632-2218) to reschedule your reservation. The walking track is still currently open.

Town Park — The ball field is closed to all practices and ballgames until further notice.

Hospital property — closed for all uses except food sales. Picnic tables aren’t available for use.

(These facilities are available for Emergency Services and food distribution uses.)

Services

Republic Services Trash & Recycling Pickup — All Republic Services pickups will run on their regular schedule. All trash and recycling products must be contained within the rollout carts. Nothing outside of the rollout carts will be collected.

White Goods and Other Landfill Items Picked up by the Town — At this time, the Town will not pick up and items other than brush, limbs, and other yard waste.

Brush and Limb Pickup — At this time, brush and limbs will be picked up on Mondays only.

Water & Sewer Bills — At this time, Town Hall is closed to the public. Water & Sewer bills will be mailed out like normal and will continue to be due on the 15th. Town staff will not disconnect service for nonpayment at this time. On the 16th of the month, the Town will mail out delinquent account notices as a reminder. It is highly recommended to keep your account current. Once the State of Emergency is lifted, the Town will resume the normal disconnection policy.

Water & Sewer payments can be made online through the Town’s payment portal. A link to the portal, along with directions on how to use the portal can be found on the Town’s website, www.taylorsvillenc.com. Payments can also be made through the mail and placed in the Town drop box, located at the far end of the Town Hall parking lot near BB&T Bank. Please do not mail or place cash in the drop box! If you use the drop box, please put your check or money order along with the small portion of your bill in an envelope and seal it before placing it in the drop box. In the near future, the Town will have a payment slot in the entrance door of Town Hall where payments can be placed. Staff ask that citizens do not use cash for this payment option, either. Just as a reminder, the Town is not able to accept payments by phone.

Town Council Meetings

As of this time, all Town Council meetings will be done through the virtual meeting host, Zoom. All meetings will be available to view through a link on the Town website www.taylorsvillenc.com. The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for April 7, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.