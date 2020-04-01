LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

20-E-86

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Donald Clinton Clapp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned, in care of the attorneys for the estate at their address shown below, on or before the 1st day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons and entities indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 1st day of April, 2020.

Christopher R. Clapp, Executor of the Estate of Donald Clinton Clapp

Byrd, Byrd, McMahon & Denton, PA

PO Box 1269

Morganton, NC 28680

executor

apr22-20c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO. 20-SP-7

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF THE DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY YVONNE SCHKERIA PARSONS, an unmarried woman, Recorded in Book 557, Page 2006, Alexander County Registry

DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED: The Deed of Trust being foreclosed is that Deed of Trust executed by YVONNE SCHKERIA PARSONS, an unmarried woman to Jay B. Green, Trustee, dated July 10, 2012 and recorded in Book 557, Page 2006 in the Alexander County Registry of North Carolina.

RECORD OWNERS OF THE REAL PROPERTY:

The record owner of the subject real property as reflected on the records of the Alexander County Register of Deeds not more than 10 days prior to the posting of this Notice is Yvonne Schkeria Parsons.

DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF SALE: The sale will be held on April 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the door of the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

PROPERTY TO BE SOLD: The following real property to be sold “sight unseen” together with any improvements is located in Alexander County, North Carolina and is believed to have the address of 378 Parsonsville Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681 and is otherwise more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake on the Western edge of the Little River Road and 380 feet North of the most Northeast corner of the Rob Parson land, and running West perpendicular to said road along the Bell Parson line 150 feet to a stake; thence North parallel to said road along the Bell Parson line, 100 feet to a stake; thence East perpendicular to said road along the Bell Parson line 150 feet to a stake on the Western edge of said road; thence South along said road, 100 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

PIN: 3841 23 4615

Property address: TBD Parsonville Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Included is a 2012 Clayton SCHU manufactured home bearing serial no. ROC726179NC.

TERMS OF SALE: Pursuant to the provisions of N.C.G.S. §45-21.10(b) and the terms of the Deed of Trust, any successful bidder may be required to deposit with the Trustee or Clerk of Superior Court immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit to be determined by the greater of 5% of the bid or $750.00. Unless the Substitute Trustee agrees otherwise, the successful bidder will be required to tender the “full purchase price” so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders to him a Deed to the property or attempts to tender such Deed, and should the successful bidder fail to pay the full amount, then the successful bidder shall remain liable as provided for in N.C.G.S. §45-21.30. By submitting your bid, you agree that the “full purchase price” shall be defined as the amount of bid plus the Trustee’s commission as defined in the subject Deed of Trust plus the costs of the action, unless the Trustee agrees otherwise. For example, if the amount of bid is $20,000.00 and the trustee’s commission is defined in the subject Deed of Trust as 5% of the gross proceeds of the sale, then the “full purchase price” shall equal $21,000.00 plus the costs of the action. A tender of Deed shall be defined as a letter from the Trustee to the successful bidder offering to record the Deed upon receipt of full purchase price as described herein and listed in said letter. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason such as a bankruptcy filing, the sole remedy of the successful bidder is the return of the deposit. As to any manufactured home, the following shall apply: Any not considered real property is being foreclosed pursuant to N.C.G.S. §25-9-604, if necessary; there is no warranty that any is actually located on the subject tract; and there is no warranty given by the Substitute Trustee as to whether said home is real property or personal property. The sale will be made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, assessments, restrictions and easements of record, if any.

ADDITIONAL NOTICE: Take notice that an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Take further notice that any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale dates contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. This notice further states that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

This the 25th day of February, 2020.

THE GREEN LAW FIRM, P.C.

Jay B. Green

Attorneys for Deidre D. DeFlorentis, Substitute Trustee

908 E. Edenton Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Telephone: 919-829-0797

Facsimile: 919-829-0799

apr1-20c

************

Public Notice

The public please take notice that the public hearing scheduled for April 7, 2020, in the Council Chambers of Town Hall has been cancelled. Please also note that the work session scheduled for April 14, 2020, in the Council Chambers has also been cancelled until further notice.

Thank you

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

apr1-20c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #20-1

TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, April 2nd at 7pm in the Alexander County Services Center Conference Room (151 W. Main Ave), the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Conditional Use Permit located in the vicinity of property owned by you. The Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Taylorsville Town Council to either approve or deny this project.

CUP Application 20-1 is for approximately 5 acres of property owned by John Walser and is located on Macedonia Church Rd. at the intersection of Old Landfill Rd. The proposed development is a 56 unit multi-family apartment complex.

The public will also take notice that on Tuesday, April 7th at 5:30pm in the Taylorsville Town Council Chambers (67 Main Ave. Dr.) the Taylorsville Town Council will hold a public hearing to consider this application.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave, Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

apr1-20c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

John P. Sigmon and Krystal S. Teague, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Co-Executors of the Estate of Patsy R. Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 11th day of March, 2020.

John P. Sigmon and Krystal S. Teague

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

apr8-20c

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Roger Dale Nance, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2020.

DANIEL DALE NANCE

6480 Ridgeview Circle

Granite Falls, NC 28630

CRYSTAL LYNETTE RIESE

165 Duncan Hill Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr8-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jerry Steve Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2020.

STEPHANIE C. POPE

5410 Old Mountain Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

apr8-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Kenneth Lee Austin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2020.

SHARON I. AUSTIN

9334 US Hwy. 64-90 West

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr1-20p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

20-E-0062

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Darrell Ray Jonas late of Alexander County, North Carolina, are hereby notified to present them to Carrie Ann Bowman Jonas as Executor of the decedent’s estate, in care of Sanford Law Firm, PC, PO Box 2424, Matthews, NC 28106, on or before the 9th Day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the above named Executor.

TR Sanford II,

Attorney for the Administrator,

Sanford Law Firm, PC,

PO Box 2424, Matthews, NC 28106

Bar No. 37758

executor

apr1-20c

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Luther M. Cline, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 11, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 11th day of March, 2020.

Ricky L. Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF LUTHER M. CLINE

4685 Rink Dam Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Mark Lee Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF LUTHER M. CLINE

130 Walk About Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Steven Paul Cline, Co-Executor

ESTATE OF LUTHER M. CLINE

195 Isaac Creek Drive

Hickory, NC 26801

Terry M. Taylor, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

executor

apr1-20c

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Patsy R. Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2020.

JOHN P. SIGMON

2905 Blankenship Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KRYSTAL S. TEAGUE

2748 23rd Ave. Ct. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr1-20p