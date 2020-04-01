Sandra Matlock Cook, 59, of Indian Trail, went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020 at 4:56 a.m. Sandra spent her final days at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Iredell County and was the daughter of Margaret Mitchell Matlock and the late Albert Matlock Sr. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Albert Matlock Jr.

Sandra graduated from Sun Valley High School. After graduation, she worked for 13 years at Southern Bell in Charlotte. Sandra and her husband were owners of Cook’s Grocery and Grill- off Hwy. 218 for many years. Later, Sandra was employed with First Citizens Bank. She started as a teller and worked her way up to overseeing 15 branches.

In 2016, Sandra received a double lung transplant due to Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency at Duke Regional Hospital. Sandra celebrated three years with her new lungs on November 5, 2019. Sandra lost her battle to a chronic lung transplant rejection.

Sandra enjoyed volunteering with Hometown Heroes, crafts and scrapbooking, and she enjoyed time at the beach while feeding the birds. Sandra will be missed for her childlike faith and her enthusiasm for living life in the moment. Those closest to her acknowledged her ability to stay positive even on the hard days and admired her close relationship with Jesus. She had a heart for children and the children, in turn, had a heart for Sandra.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jeff Cook; her two daughters, Jennifer Cook Trull (Justin) and Lindsey Cook Howe (Tyler); and her three grandchildren, Skylar and Marleigh Trull and Henry Howe.

Visitation will be held at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Weddington on April 4, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Due to the recent restrictions surrounding COVID-19, a private memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Weddington and is open to the public following distancing guidelines. Video streaming of the service will be made available April 4, at 5:00 p.m., on Facebook.

Because of her love for children, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hometown Heroes, PO Box 953, Monroe, NC 28111; Calvary Baptist Church of Monroe Preschool Fund, 2518 Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC 28112; or Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 8600 Potter Road, Mathews, NC 28104.

More information to follow regarding a Celebration of Life on July 12, 2020.

Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.

An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.