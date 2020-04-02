Alexander Co. 4-H COVID-19 update

April 2020 Alexander County 4-H Update

• April Club Meetings will be canceled.

• Events are being canceled due to COVID-19 on the state and district levels. 4-H Congress and Citizenship Focus have been canceled, but they are looking at doing them virtually. District Activity Day is looking to be done virtually too. If you were wanting to do a presentation this year, please email DJ Salyer at [email protected] to make sure you get up-to-date information regarding these events.

• 4-H Summer Opportunities will not be held in May or early June.

• Make sure you are following 4-H on Facebook. Lots of fun things are taking place: 4-H Embryology, NC 4-H is offering lots of virtual events and much more. Here is the link for 4-H Alexander County Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4-H-Alexander-County-245650262249651/

• As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call the office or email DJ Salyer.