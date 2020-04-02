Alma Davidson Wike, 96, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Alma was born February 7, 1924, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Roby and Rosa Deal Davidson; she was the seventh of ten children. She was married to Gaither Lonas Wike, who preceded her in death in 1994.

She was an active long-time member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, where she had sung in the choir, taught Sunday school, and supported her church in many ways. She appreciated the WOM.

She loved the outdoors and was an exceptional gardener of vegetables and flowers. Alma was a wonderful caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was very devoted to her family.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include son, Gurney (Donna) Wike of Statesville; daughter, Kay (Everette) Love of St. Simons Island, Georgia; daughter, Janet (Al) Smith of Bermuda Run; son, Michael (Lisa) Wike of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren, Bryan (Kristen) Love, Emily (Sean) Ruthven, Jennifer (George) Huger, Kimberly (Matt) Loftis, Mitchell (Mykah) Wike, Michael (Shannon) Smith, Leah (Jesse) Hampton, and Patrick Wike; 10 great-grandchildren, Sara and Kyle Hampton, Evan Love, Avery and Leighton Ruthven, Jett and Jackson Wike, Sidney and Ava Loftis, and June Huger; a brother, Witson (Phyllis) Davidson; a sister-in-law, Suma Davidson; special nieces, Jeanette, Helen, Rosetta, and Sandi, that were so faithful to visit her; and many other nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service to celebrate her life will he held at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Stuart White will officiate.

The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County for their love and care. Memorials may be made to them at 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

