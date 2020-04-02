County Commission to “meet” online April 6

NOTICE OF ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING FOR APRIL 6, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners’ Meeting scheduled for April 6, 2020 at 6:00 pm in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center will be conducted remotely via Zoom in response to NC Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121 restricting gatherings of more than 10 people. Any public hearings and the Public Comment Period originally scheduled for April 6, 2020 will be postponed until April 20, 2020.

There will be no meeting place where members of the public can be physically present.

Commissioners’ Meeting are always broadcast live on WACB 860 AM and made available for public viewing on the following:

• Alexander County webpage – https://alexandercountync.gov/commissioners/

• Alexander County Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alexandercounty/

• Government Channel – Spectrum Channel 192

• YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/alexandercountync

A copy of this notice shall be placed on the door of Room 103 at the CVCC / Alexander Center and will be provided to all who receive notification of any changes in the Commissioners’ regular meeting schedule. For more information, please contact Jamie Starnes, Clerk to the Board, at (828) 632-9332 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.