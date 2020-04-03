School Board to meet April 7

The Alexander County Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting for April is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2020, so as not to conflict with Spring Break.

Now in accordance with Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No.121, the Board of Education meeting will be closed to the public . A link will be available on Tuesday for viewing live on the system’s website at www.alexander.k12.nc.us, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Since the public will not be allowed in the building, anyone requesting Public Comment should submit their request to the attention of Debra Watts at [email protected] by noon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

The agenda is available at www.alexander.k12.nc.us, under the Board of Education tab.