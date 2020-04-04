Linda Jenkins Robinson, 76, of Wilkesboro, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home.

Linda was born April 8, 1943, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Pleas Jenkins and Lois Stafford Jenkins.

She had worked in the textile industry and was a faithful member of Liledoun Baptist Church, where she had taught Sunday school. She loved her Lord, church, and family. She was an avid Braves fan and loved her dog, Chipper.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Jenkins and Mack Jenkins; and a sister-in-law, Vickie Jenkins.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 55 years, Roy Robinson of the home; her daughter, Dawn Robinson and partner Wayne Daniels of Moravian Falls; a son, Allen Miller of Wilkesboro; a sister, Kaye Chapman and husband Hall; two brothers, Wayne Jenkins and wife Carolyn, and Dale Jenkins; a sister-in-law, Anita Jenkins; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. James Bumgarner and Rev. Jason Payne will officiate.

Pallbearers include: Joel Jenkins, Michael Jenkins, Scott Ledford, Logan Chapman, Michael Mays, Mason Chapman Mays, and Sawyer Chapman Mays.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Animal Shelter, 116 Waggin Tail Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

