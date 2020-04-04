Ruby “Sarah” McCurdy, 95, of Vashti, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

She was born Friday, April 3, 1925, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Noah and Lacy (Blackwelder) Childers. Sarah was a charter member of Vashti Baptist Church, who loved to share her love of God and the importance of a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she was saved and Baptized, always held a special place in her heart. She spent her life working on the farm with her family until recently, and especially enjoyed picking up eggs with her grandson, Kevin.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack McCurdy; a brother, Hub Childers; six sisters, Esther Deal, Blondell Meadows, Delsie Wike, Chancie Matheson, Suma Matheson, and Sue Picklesimer; an infant brother; and grandson-in-law, Bob Leenerts.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Dale McCurdy and wife Brenda; a daughter, Tammy Ball and husband Frank; six grandchildren, Enita Leenerts, Tina Walker and husband Mark, Jenny Davis and husband Jody, Jason McCurdy and wife Sarah, Brandon Ball and wife Sierra, and Kevin Ball; 12 great-grandchildren, Atina Keever, Nici Rudisill and husband Chad, Jackson Walker, Dawson Walker and wife Amber, Gretchen and Parker Davis, Camden, Zack, Zander and Carsyn McCurdy, and Mason and Hadley Ball; a great-great-grandchild, Rayne Rudisill; brother-in-law, Red Picklesimer of Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, April 7, at 11 a.m., at Vashti Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Toni Daniels and Rev. Allen Fox will officiate. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

