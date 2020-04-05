Bruce Wayne Keller, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his residence.

Born on October 26, 1962, the son of Toney Keller and the late Pauline Pennell Keller, he was self-employed as a handyman and was of the Baptist faith, attending Mt. Ridge Baptist Church. Bruce enjoyed woodworking, mechanics, fishing, and had a special love for his family.

Along with his father, those left to cherish his memory include his significant other, Martha (Hazel) Price, and son, Justin Keller of the home; son, Johnny Keller (Jennifer Raper) of Taylorsville; daughters, Amanda Keller (Mark Greene) of Taylorsville, and Jennifer Espinosa and husband Brandon of Canton; grandchildren, Chase Greene, Briana Sipe, Kaitlyne Keller, and Hunter Keller of Taylorsville, and Deseray, Aaliyah, Jordan and Brooklyn Espinosa of Canton; four sisters, Lisa Thorne and husband James, Rosetta McClelland and husband Billy, Janie Farley and husband Jerry, and Elizabeth Keller; three brothers, Tommy Keller and wife Mary Lou, Jimmy Keller and wife Gail, and Bobby Keller; the mother of three of his children, Kimberly Keller; along with a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Private funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 9, 2020 with Rev. Chris Meade officiating. Burial services will immediately follow at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Justin, Johnny and Brian Keller, Barry Patterson, Brandon Espinosa, James and Christopher Thorne, and Billy Cox.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.