Dorothy Lorene Wike, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on April 5, 2020.

Born to the late Johnny and Ida Harrington, Dorothy was a member at Salem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking, and working in her garden.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Atwell Wike; three brothers, Ed, Gerald and Roby Harrington; a daughter, Deanna “Pat” Fox; a son, Royd Curlee Wike; great-grandson, Blade Campbell; and a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Wike.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dorothy include two granddaughters, Dee Dee Canter (Michael), and Kim Fairchild (Mark) of Taylorsville; two grandsons, Alan Wike (Michelle) of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Jamie Wike of Wilkesboro; eight great-grandchildren, Dakota Brown (Ben), Jordan Canter (Montana), Kaley, Kyler and Karly Fairchild, Dalton and Rilea Wike, and Adara Campbell; three great-great-grandchildren, Payton and Easton Brown and Meika Rendon, all of Taylorsville; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Ms. Wike will be held on April 8, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church. Rev. Reed Shoaff will be officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

