Amanda Hammer, 50, of Muskett Way, Conover, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Amanda was born July 13, 1969, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Howell Hammer and Elaine Stine Hammer.

She was clerical worker and was of the Lutheran faith. She loved the Carolina Panthers and dearly loved her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Hammer and William Hammer.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 20 years, Israel Valle Cisneros of the home; a daughter, Karly Valle Hammer of the home; a son, Israel Lucas Valle Hammer of the home; a sister, Cindy Stevenson of Claremont; special nieces and nephews, Maegan Michaux and husband Chris, Matthew Stevenson, and Dylan Eggers; very good and close friends, Julio Salggdo Cisneros and Rocky Bravo; and many other close friends and relatives.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Andrew Miller will officiate. A service with family and friends will be at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

