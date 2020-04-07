Patrina Sue Hutchins Skipper, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on November 8, 1962, daughter of Donald Hutchins and the late Mary Ella Wilson Hutchins. During her career, she was employed as a CNA for several nursing homes in Palm Beach, Florida.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 24 years, David Skipper of the home; sons, Tray Ramey of Macon, Georgia, and Patrick Skipper and Adam Hutchins of Panama City, Florida; daughter, Vanessa Ramey of Panama City, Florida; and brother, Jonathan Paul Hutchins of Sneads, Florida.

There are no formal funeral services planned. Family will plan inurnment at a later date.

