J. Dale Holmes, 55, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2020.

He was born on August 22, 1964, in Taylorsville, to Faye P. Foster who survives and the late John Anderson Holmes. Dale was a graduate of Alexander Central High School and Mitchell College School of Nursing. He was employed as a Registered Nurse by Yadkin Valley Home Health in Elkin.

Mr. Holmes is survived by his husband, Bradley Newton of the home; sons, Cameron Holmes (Shaley) and Zachary Holmes (Kelsea); along with precious grandchildren, Ty Haus and Caroline Holmes; and his former spouse, Melissa Carlton, all of Statesville.

In addition, he is survived by his mother, Faye Foster (Junior) of Taylorsville; step-mother, Kathy Holmes of Canton; and his sister, Amy Adams (Teddy) of Taylorsville. Also surviving are nephews, Dawson, Cody and Matthew Adams; and a niece, Breanna Adams. He is also survived by his step-sister, Janeen Vannoy (Matthew); nieces, Megan and Lauren of North Wilkesboro; and his large extended family in Taylorsville.

Dale was an avid gardener and foodie. He shared pictures of his garden, favorite foods, and pictures of his grandchildren regularly on Facebook.

The family will have a private service by invitation only and will greet friends on Saturday afternoon, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: Hospice & Palliative Care Of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Haywood Hospice and Palliative Care at the Homestead, 127 Sunset Ridge Rd., Clyde, NC 28721.

Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.