LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

MECKLENBURG COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

19 CVS 22671

LOUIS RUSSELL, Plaintiff;

v.

MYLON HUGHES, II, Defendant.

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: The Plaintiff, LOUIS RUSSELL has filed a Complaint seeking monetary damages for personal injuries stemming from an incident that occurred on December 3, 2018.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after April 8, 2020, (exclusive of said date), and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 2nd day of April, 2020.

Charles Ali Everage, NCSB #28267

HUNTER | EVERAGE

5457 Monroe Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28212

Telephone: (704) 377-9157

Facsimile: (704) 377-9160

Email: [email protected]

Attorney for Plaintiff

apr22-20c

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JAMES WILLIAM LITTLE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 8, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of April, 2020.

Phillip Darrin Little, Administrator

ESTATE OF JAMES WILLIAM LITTLE

180 N. Bethlehem Terrace Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, NC 28603

(828) 328-5297

administrator

apr29-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Lois Fortner Crotts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of March, 2020.

STEPHEN MICHAEL CROTTS

214 Heritage Circle

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr29-20p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

20-E-86

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Donald Clinton Clapp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned, in care of the attorneys for the estate at their address shown below, on or before the 1st day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons and entities indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 1st day of April, 2020.

Christopher R. Clapp, Executor of the Estate of Donald Clinton Clapp

Byrd, Byrd, McMahon & Denton, PA

PO Box 1269

Morganton, NC 28680

executor

apr22-20c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

John P. Sigmon and Krystal S. Teague, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Co-Executors of the Estate of Patsy R. Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 11th day of March, 2020.

John P. Sigmon and Krystal S. Teague

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

apr8-20c

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Roger Dale Nance, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2020.

DANIEL DALE NANCE

6480 Ridgeview Circle

Granite Falls, NC 28630

CRYSTAL LYNETTE RIESE

165 Duncan Hill Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr8-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jerry Steve Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of March, 2020.

STEPHANIE C. POPE

5410 Old Mountain Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

apr8-20p