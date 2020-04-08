LEGAL NOTICES
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
MECKLENBURG COUNTY
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
19 CVS 22671
LOUIS RUSSELL, Plaintiff;
v.
MYLON HUGHES, II, Defendant.
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: The Plaintiff, LOUIS RUSSELL has filed a Complaint seeking monetary damages for personal injuries stemming from an incident that occurred on December 3, 2018.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after April 8, 2020, (exclusive of said date), and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.
This the 2nd day of April, 2020.
Charles Ali Everage, NCSB #28267
HUNTER | EVERAGE
5457 Monroe Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28212
Telephone: (704) 377-9157
Facsimile: (704) 377-9160
Email: [email protected]
Attorney for Plaintiff
apr22-20c
NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JAMES WILLIAM LITTLE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 8, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 6th day of April, 2020.
Phillip Darrin Little, Administrator
ESTATE OF JAMES WILLIAM LITTLE
180 N. Bethlehem Terrace Ln.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Henry S. Morphis, Attorney
MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION
Post Office Box 3207
Hickory, NC 28603
(828) 328-5297
administrator
apr29-20c
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Lois Fortner Crotts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 30th day of March, 2020.
STEPHEN MICHAEL CROTTS
214 Heritage Circle
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
apr29-20p
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
20-E-86
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Donald Clinton Clapp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned, in care of the attorneys for the estate at their address shown below, on or before the 1st day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons and entities indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 1st day of April, 2020.
Christopher R. Clapp, Executor of the Estate of Donald Clinton Clapp
Byrd, Byrd, McMahon & Denton, PA
PO Box 1269
Morganton, NC 28680
executor
apr22-20c
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
John P. Sigmon and Krystal S. Teague, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Co-Executors of the Estate of Patsy R. Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 11th day of March, 2020.
John P. Sigmon and Krystal S. Teague
c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
P.O. Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828)632-4264
executor
apr8-20c
CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Roger Dale Nance, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 12th day of March, 2020.
DANIEL DALE NANCE
6480 Ridgeview Circle
Granite Falls, NC 28630
CRYSTAL LYNETTE RIESE
165 Duncan Hill Ln.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
apr8-20c
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Jerry Steve Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of June, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 12th day of March, 2020.
STEPHANIE C. POPE
5410 Old Mountain Rd.
Stony Point, NC 28678
executor
apr8-20p