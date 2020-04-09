County Commission to meet April 20

NOTICE OF ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’

MEETING FOR APRIL 20, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners’ Meeting scheduled for April 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center will be conducted remotely via Zoom in response to NC Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121 restricting gatherings of more than 10 people.

There will be no meeting place where members of the public can be physically present. The Commissioners’ Meeting will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/alexandercountync and will also be broadcast live on WACB 860 AM. Commissioners’ Meetings are also available for public viewing on the following:

Alexander County webpage – https://alexandercountync.gov/commissioners/

Alexander County Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alexandercounty/

Government Channel – Spectrum Channel 192

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/alexandercountync

Citizens may submit comments for any public hearings and the Public Comment Period scheduled for April 20, 2020 to [email protected] by 4:00 pm on April 20th to be read aloud during the meeting.

A copy of this notice shall be placed on the door of Room 103 at the CVCC / Alexander Center and will be provided to all who receive notification of any changes in the Commissioners’ regular meeting schedule. For more information, please contact Jamie Starnes, Clerk to the Board, at (828) 632-9332 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday.