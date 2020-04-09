Officers nab kidnapping suspect after manhunt

After a manhunt, local authorities have apprehended a man suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

On April 9, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Gregory Lee Hartshorn, white male, age 49, was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault by strangulation, Assault on a female, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with intent to kill, Communicating threats, 1st Degree Kidnapping, Possession of a firearm while being restricted with a domestic violence order out of the state of Louisiana, and Resisting Arrest, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Hartshorn is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a 48 hour hold no bond.

The charges are the result of a domestic violence incident that occurred off of Church Road in the Wittenburg Community, during the early morning hours of April 9, 2020. The victim was unable to call 911 or leave the residence for medical help for approximately four hours, said Bowman.

She eventually was able to escape from the defendant and drove to a store in Taylorsville to seek help. Officers with the Taylorsville Police Department initially responded and learned the incident occurred out in the county jurisdiction and deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office responded to take over the incident.

The victim sustained serious injuries as the result of the assault. She was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital by Alexander County EMS to be treated for her injuries.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., officers went to the residence to locate Hartshorn. Officers were told that he was armed with a rifle. Officers made entry into the residence; they located the rifle, however, they did not initially locate Hartshorn. Officers cleared the residence, except for two officers who remained at the scene to observe the residence in case the suspect returned there. Officers set up a command post at Friendship Lutheran Church.

Hartshorn was located at the residence as he was attempting to get into a vehicle and leave. He was taken into custody at that time.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank officers with the Taylorsville Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, NC Highway Patrol Aviation Unit, Homeland Security, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, and Alexander County Emergency Services personnel. All agencies responded quickly to help set up a perimeter to keep the suspect contained.