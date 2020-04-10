Alexander remains at 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Alexander County Government released the following information in a CODE RED phone call on April 9:

As of 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9th, 2020, Alexander County still has only two (2) confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over 100 individuals from our county have been tested for coronavirus, and only six (6) test results are pending. We are thankful for everyone’s compliance with the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order as we work together to contain the spread of the virus.

Statewide, there are 3,651 cases of coronavirus in 91 of 100 counties, with 65 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

At a news conference today at 4:00 p.m., Governor Cooper announced an executive order to mandate retailers to limit the number of shoppers allowed in stores at one time, and to implement social distancing measures in areas such as checkout lines. These restrictions, which are designed to protect both the customers and the employees, will become effective on Monday, April 13 at 5:00 p.m. We understand that you need to get groceries, medicine, and other essentials, so do what is necessary for you and your loved ones, but staying at home and limiting contact with others is essential at this critical stage of “flattening the curve.”

We also understand that this is Easter weekend, which is a very special time for many citizens as we are a faith-based community. While it will be difficult to socially distance yourself from extended family and friends during the observance of the Easter holiday, we ask that you continue to comply with the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order and other restrictions as we focus on your health and the health of your loved ones. While Easter will be celebrated somewhat differently this year, we would sincerely like to wish everyone a Happy Easter.

For additional information about COVID-19 in Alexander County, visit our website at alexandercountync.gov/news. The Alexander County Coronavirus Hotline is available at (828) 352-7804.

You may also call 2-1-1 or visit nc211.org for information and assistance.