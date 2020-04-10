Food pantries remain open

The Christian Crisis Center, along with the other food pantries in Alexander County, remain open to serve essential needs in our community.

“We order food weekly from the Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem and continue to glean from Food Lion’s deli, meat, and bread products,” said Debra Hollingsworth, Executive Director of the Christian Crisis Center. “Individuals, businesses and churches continue to support our efforts of making sure that families do not go hungry in our community by their generous donations.”