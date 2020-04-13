Alexander County reports third confirmed case of COVID-19

Alexander County now has its third confirmed case of COVID-19. The most recent confirmed case is at home and is recovering well. The other two confirmed cases have fully recovered and required no hospitalization.

Alexander County Government urges everyone to continue staying at home as much as possible, maintain social distance of at least six (6) feet, practice good hand washing, and clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects.

Governor Cooper’s new executive order goes into effect at 5:00 p.m. today. The order limits how many people can be in a store at one time, requires stores to mark six (6) feet of distance for areas where people gather such as checkout lines, and requires specific cleaning measures for stores. The executive order also places stricter directives on nursing homes to help keep residents and employees safe. The order also helps streamlines the unemployment insurance process to help those who are out work.

For local updates, visit the county’s website at alexandercountync.gov/news. The Alexander County Coronavirus Hotline is available at (828) 352-7804. For information about small business assistance, unemployment insurance, economic impact payments, and more, visit alexanderedc.org/news.

You may also call 2-1-1 or visit nc211.org for information and assistance.

For state COVID-19 updates, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. For national updates, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.