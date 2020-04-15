LEGAL NOTICES

************

Notification to Private Schools

In accordance with No Child Left Behind and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act regulations, Alexander County Schools seeks all Private Schools to be included in a consultation regarding services for Exceptional Children and all Federal Programs including Title I – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program for the 2020-2021 school year. The local efforts to identify children and youth are part of a concentrated statewide effort to find children who need special help which they are not currently receiving. Project Child Find is also an endeavor to inform parent(s) and/or guardian(s) of these children about the services available from their local school systems and other state and community agencies.

Alexander County Schools has scheduled a Zoom/phone conference with Private School Directors’ to discuss efforts that need to be made in identifying students with learning disabilities or that may be entitled to federal funds on May 22, 2020 at 3:30 pm. Please contact Dr. Robyn Helton at 828-632-7001 ext. 218 if you are interested in attending.

The Exceptional Children Department and Federal Programs seek to identify all children in Alexander County who qualify for Exceptional Children Services or Title I Funds. If you have questions regarding the eligibility of your child or wish to be included in the 2020-2021 school year regarding services for private schools, please contact Dr. Robyn Helton, Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs for Alexander County Schools at (828) 632-7001.

Public Notice

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project and the Title I Plan – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program are presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Alexander County Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2020-2021 school year. Title I funds provide financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of poor children to help ensure that all children meet challenging State academic content and student academic achievement standards. Interested persons are encouraged to review the amendments to the EC Project and Title I Plan. Comments concerning the implementation of special education and use of Title I funds will be accepted. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended projects to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project and Title I Plan are open to the public for review and comments between May 1-15, 2020. Please contact Dr. Robyn Helton, Executive Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs at 828-632-7001 ext. 218 for further information.

Public Notice

Alexander County Schools will destroy all Exceptional Children’s records five years after the student has exited because he/she has reached his or her twenty-second birthday, has graduated, or completed his or her course of study.

Parents, guardians, surrogate parents, and/or students themselves may obtain additional information and/or their special education records by writing to:

Dr. Robyn Helton

Alexander County Schools

700 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Please make this request by May 1st, 2020. If your child was classified as an exceptional child, you may need a copy of the evaluation and placement records for Social Security benefits or other purposes including any legal proceedings that may arise in the future.

Legal guardians will need to present the appropriate documentation to obtain the special education records. Former students and legal guardians will need to present a picture ID (i.e. driver’s license), and sign a form stating they have received the records.

Public Notice

North Carolina Environmental Management Commission/NPDES Unit, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1617

Notice of Intent to Issue a NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0026271 Taylorsville WWTP

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission proposes to issue a NPDES wastewater discharge permit to the person(s) listed below. Written comments regarding the proposed permit will be accepted until 30 days after the publish date of this notice. The Director of the NC Division of Water Resources (DWR) may hold a public hearing should there be a significant degree of public interest. Please mail comments and/or information requests to DWR at the above address. Interested persons may visit the DWR at 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC to review information on file. Additional information on NPDES permits and this notice may be found on our website: http://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-resources-permits/wastewater-branch/npdes-wastewater/public-notices,or by calling (919) 707-3601. NC0026271: Town of Taylorsville, Alexander County, requests renewal of permit for their WWTP discharging to Lower Little River, Catawba River Basin. Currently, Total Residual Chlorine and Ammonia Nitrogen are water quality limited.

NOTICE OF ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING FOR APRIL 20, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners’ Meeting scheduled for April 20, 2020, at 6:00 pm in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center will be conducted remotely via Zoom in response to NC Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121 restricting gatherings of more than 10 people.

There will be no meeting place where members of the public can be physically present. The Commissioners’ Meeting will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/alexandercountync and will also be broadcast live on WACB 860 AM. Commissioners’ Meetings are also available for public viewing on the following:

* Alexander County webpage – https://alexandercountync.gov/commissioners/

* Alexander County Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alexandercounty/

* Government Channel – Spectrum Channel 192

* YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/alexandercountync

Citizens may submit comments for any public hearings and the Public Comment Period scheduled for April 20, 2020, to [email protected] by 4:00 pm on April 20th to be read aloud during the meeting.

A copy of this notice shall be placed on the door of Room 103 at the CVCC / Alexander Center and will be provided to all who receive notification of any changes in the Commissioners’ regular meeting schedule. For more information, please contact Jamie Starnes, Clerk to the Board, at (828) 632-9332 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday.

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

MECKLENBURG COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

19 CVS 22671

LOUIS RUSSELL, Plaintiff;

v.

MYLON HUGHES, II, Defendant.

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: The Plaintiff, LOUIS RUSSELL has filed a Complaint seeking monetary damages for personal injuries stemming from an incident that occurred on December 3, 2018.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after April 8, 2020, (exclusive of said date), and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 2nd day of April, 2020.

Charles Ali Everage, NCSB #28267

HUNTER | EVERAGE

5457 Monroe Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28212

Telephone: (704) 377-9157

Facsimile: (704) 377-9160

Email: [email protected]

Attorney for Plaintiff

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JAMES WILLIAM LITTLE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before July 8, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of April, 2020.

Phillip Darrin Little, Administrator

ESTATE OF JAMES WILLIAM LITTLE

180 N. Bethlehem Terrace Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, NC 28603

(828) 328-5297

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Lois Fortner Crotts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of March, 2020.

STEPHEN MICHAEL CROTTS

214 Heritage Circle

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

20-E-86

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Donald Clinton Clapp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned, in care of the attorneys for the estate at their address shown below, on or before the 1st day of July, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons and entities indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 1st day of April, 2020.

Christopher R. Clapp, Executor of the Estate of Donald Clinton Clapp

Byrd, Byrd, McMahon & Denton, PA

PO Box 1269

Morganton, NC 28680

