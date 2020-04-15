Three arrested in string of vehicle break-ins

Three people who are suspects in multiple recent vehicle break-ins have been arrested, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Tyler James Angel, W/M, age 24 of Conover, NC, was arrested and charged with the following:

Three counts of Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle with Three Counts of Misdemeanor Larceny (Vehicle Break-Ins on Crouch Road in the Taylorsville Community, April 10 & 11)

Four counts of Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle with Four Counts of Misdemeanor Larceny (Vehicle Break-Ins in Sugar Loaf Community, March 14 & 15)

Ten counts of Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle with Four Counts of Misdemeanor Larceny, Four Counts of Attempted Misdemeanor Larceny and Three Counts of Larceny of Firearm (Vehicle Break-Ins from Richey Road in the Bethlehem Community, April 6 & 7)

The suspect is being investigated by various other agencies, including Taylorsville Police Department, Conover Police Department, and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation that has been continuing for approximately one month across different areas of Alexander County, as well as inside the Taylorsville City Limits. This has been a joint operation between Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department.

Angel was located at a residence off of Allendale Lane near Millersville Road. Angel ran from officers. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued and arrested him near Millersville Road.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office notified Taylorsville Police Department that a series of car break-ins in Catawba County led to a stolen credit card from one of the vehicles being used at Walmart in Taylorsville. The suspects were identified as Tyler James Angel and Brittany Shea Rector, W/F age 33 Taylorsville.

Rector was charged with Ten counts of Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle with Four Counts of Misdemeanor Larceny, Four Counts of Attempted Misdemeanor Larceny and Three Counts of Larceny of Firearm (Vehicle Break-Ins from Richey Road in the Bethlehem Community, April 6 & 7). Rector was also charged with Felony Attempt to Obtain Property by False Pretense.

Also charged in connection with this case is Kenneth Shane Dingess, W/M, age 31 of Hiddenite. Dingess was charged with Ten counts of Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle with Four Counts of Misdemeanor Larceny, Four Counts of Attempted Misdemeanor Larceny and Three Counts of Larceny of Firearm (Vehicle Break-Ins from Richey Road in the Bethlehem Community, April 6 & 7). Dingess is also being held on charges from Taylorsville Police Department.

Angel is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $800,000 secured bond.

Rector is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $280,000 secured bond.

Dingess is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.

All have first appearance dates of April 20, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.

Sheriff Chris Bowman would like to encourage the citizens of Alexander County to remove any valuable items from their vehicles and to make sure vehicle doors are locked.

Sheriff Bowman would also like to thank Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Conover Police Department, and Taylorsville Police Department for their assistance in this joint-effort investigation.