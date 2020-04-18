Mary “Alice” Warren Childers, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

She was born on April 3, 1926, daughter of the late Pleas and Ruby Martin Warren. After college, Alice was recruited by the FBI in Washington, DC, where she worked for several years until returning to North Carolina to take care of her family and went into the health care field as an LPN for over 40 years. Before retirement, she worked for the Alexander Community Hospital before they closed and then came out of retirement to help as a nurse at Valley Nursing Center. Alice loved church and was a faithful member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, William Glenn Childers; sisters, Hilda Sue Warren, Helen Taylor, and Christine Beckham; son-in-law, Gary Layne; and nephew, Durwood Beckham.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kathy Childers Layne of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Jatana Hamby and fiancé Heath Marshall of Bethlehem; nephew, Jimmy Beckham and wife Linda of Stony Point; along with many other family members that she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Taylorsville City Cemetery with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Taylorsville Baptist Church at PO Box 906, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Sherrills Ford Hospice House at 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.