Michael Alan Merrill, 55, of Troutman, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence.

Michael was born January 21, 1965, in Iredell County, the son of Martha Isenhour Merrill and the late Ronald Dean Merrill. He had worked for Food Lion.

Including his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Shelly Merrill Higdon of Statesville; sister, Sabrina Merrill Whitesides of Troutman; and two brothers, Dean and Jimmy Merrill, both of Statesville.

The family will do a celebration of life at a later date after the COVID-19 virus.

